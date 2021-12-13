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Protest against vax mandates at NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's private residences #2 - Brooklyn NY - 12/11/2021
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40 views • December 13, 2021
12/11/2021: Second protest against vaccine mandates outside two of outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's (Warren Wilhelm) properties in Park Slope Brooklyn. Recap of the day with partial speeches. www.newyorkfreedomrally.org
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