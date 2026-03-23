3.23.26 - ICE STORM HITTING U.S. AIRPORTS?

Not risking threats to US air travel, President Trump is ordering ICE to assist with security at major airports, since TSA has been sidelined by Democrats...all because they hate ICE. It's the ultimate Democrat boomerang. We will discuss the ongoing TSA and larger DHS shutdown while the Dems try and abolish federal law enforcement.



Meanwhile, here in Ohio, ICE agents were called to team with Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall and his deputies in an illegal alien labor trafficking sting. The Sheriff will join me live at 8 AM.



And Ohio Press Network founder Jack Windsor will join us to discuss Amy Acton's choice of attorneys as she tries to erase the shame of her time as Covid Czar in Ohio. This, you will want to hear. 7:15 sharp.



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