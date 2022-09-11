367: How We Can Stop Using Voting Machines In Arizona For The 2022 Election! It's Possible If We All Take Only 2 Minutes A Day To CLICK - You DON'T Have To Live In AZ To JOIN US!

🖥️ EVERYTHING HOME...Your Censorship-Free, Safe Space, Sanctuary Speakeasy for Patriots

Christine Reagan with ACT for America and Jim O’Connor, Arizona Corporation Commissioner.

This Show will finally give, The Power Back, To We The People and all You need to do is Show Up – For Less Than 2 Minutes A Day.

We’re Calling on All Arizona County Officials, Across the State to BAN the Use of All Electronic Voting Machines.

To make this happen, it's going to take as many of us as possible, to let our 110 "elected and selected" officials know this is what we want - remember They Work For Us!

📣 We’ve Made It Easy For You To "SHOW UP" and Take Back America with a 1-Click Email All Campaign.

Click the link below, fill out your info and the email will be automatically sent to all 15 County Supervisors, Recorders, Election Directors and Sheriffs.

PLEASE DO THIS ONCE A DAY AND TELL 10 FRIENDS! You don't need to be in Arizona & we're encouraging ALL AMERICANS to JOIN US.

It will only take a few thousand of us to get their attention so let's make it a few million!

You can also call them to let your voice be heard, post on social media and tag them (info is listed on the website) and stop by their office - that YOU pay for.

If we have voting machines, we don't have a country. You get to choose - TAKE ACTION TODAY!

http://AZSavesAmerica.us

JOSHUA 1: 5-9

EZEKIEL 33: 2-9

2ND CHRONICLES 7:14

CHRISTINE: https://www.actforamerica.org/

JIM: https://www.azcc.gov/jim-oconnor/biography

