WHAT ALL PAST ECONOMIC CRASH CYCLES HAVE IN COMMON - HAGMANN REPORT-AARON BRICKMAN & STEVE QUALYE
Published 2 months ago |

THE Hagmann Report-August 25, 2022

Coming This Fall Economic Crash & War? Surprising Historical Indicators Known to Few-Steve Quayle & Aaron Brickman-The Hagmann Report

Steve Quayle and financial guru Aaron Brickman discuss the historical economic crashes, collapses, wars and other destruction through the lens of the Biblical calendar and signs in the heavens. A fascinating discussion!

Autumn Panics: A Calendar Phenomenon by Christopher Carolan

Mars-Uranus Cycle in U.S. & Stock Prices

About Aaron Brickman

COO of Skipper – Watch THIS short video.

About Skipper (Presentation panels that offer extensive information about the Skipper platform)

Keywords
politicsdeathhumanityfood shortageschaoseuropeamericangermanyfaminesteve quayleeconomic crashdoug hagmannwater shortageseconomic collaspeaaron brickmandollar collaspe

