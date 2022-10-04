WHAT ALL PAST ECONOMIC CRASH CYCLES HAVE IN COMMON - HAGMANN REPORT-AARON BRICKMAN & STEVE QUALYE

THE Hagmann Report-August 25, 2022
Coming This Fall Economic Crash & War? Surprising Historical Indicators Known to Few-Steve Quayle & Aaron Brickman-The Hagmann Report
Steve Quayle and financial guru Aaron Brickman discuss the historical economic crashes, collapses, wars and other destruction through the lens of the Biblical calendar and signs in the heavens. A fascinating discussion!
Autumn Panics: A Calendar Phenomenon by Christopher Carolan
Mars-Uranus Cycle in U.S. & Stock Prices
About Aaron Brickman
COO of Skipper – Watch THIS short video.
About Skipper (Presentation panels that offer extensive information about the Skipper platform)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.