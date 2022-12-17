[90-Day Protest Live Broadcast Summary] 12/09/2022 Before the Osaka March, the Name of the Fellow Fighter Who Went to the Police Station to Register Was Leaked to the Chinese Communist Embassy

https://gnews.org/articles/585843
摘要：Cao Genxiaoge reveals for the first time that the name of the fellow fighter who went to register in police station before the previous Osaka march was leaked to the Chinese Embassy. The Chinese Embassy found out our fellow fighter directly and questioned the fellow fighter.
