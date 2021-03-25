Fulton County Georgia Judge May Unseal Ballots; Wisconsin Orders Investigation

A Fulton county Judge has said he is inclined to unseal the fulton county absentee ballots in order for an effective audit to take place, only if certain criteria to protecting the secrecy of the ballots are put in place.



The Wisconsin State Assembly passed a resolution to pave the way for an official investigation into the 2020 Presidential Election.



In breaking news, Wisconsin Assembly has authorized the investigation into the 2020 Presidential election.



On Tuesday, the republican controlled state assembly passed a resolution to authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election, that passed of course, along party lines.



President Trump had quite a large lead on election night in Wisconsin and suddenly the ballot counting stopped. Somehow, when counting resumed the next morning, Joe Biden mysteriously took the lead. One might ask how that could be possible if vote counting stopped through the night..hmm…



According to Wisconsin election law, “indefinitely confined voters” did not have to show ID to vote. Additionally, observers out of Dane County found thousands of ballots with the initials MLW on them. According to the observers, these ballots were in pristine condition with no creases in them, and that it would have been impossible to have been mailed in during the election.



Assembly speaker Robin Vos has said that he “wanted to proceed with the investigation which would be more public than the audit.” Let’s just hope it’s also more truthful than the audit.



In news out of Fulton County, Georgia, a Judge has indicated that he may unseal the fulton county absentee ballots for a fraud investigation. This comes after a government watchdog organization filed suit in order to investigate possible voter fraud allegations.



Henry county superior court judge Brian Amero said and I quote, “If the ballots are unsealed, there needs to be a plan in order to make sure they’re kept in secret and kept secure. I can’t sign an order until such time as I’m satisfied that the manner and method of review proposed by the petitioners is reasonable.”



Could it be that lady justice, although slow, is on the way? Let’s hope so.



If you like this video don’t forget to press the like button and subscribe to the channel so that you can stay updated on the latest breaking news. If you would like to donate to keep this channel alive and growing,



visit www.realtalknewstv.com.



#GeorgiaAudit #FultonCounty #WisconsinStateAssembly