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Cuties...Why This Film Matters! Down the Rabbit Hole
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57 views • October 18, 2020
Find censored and hard to find videos at: https://aspaceoflove.com/
Join Heather, Mayla and Amelia in Part 1 as they discuss the film 'Cuties' and how concerning it is due to what it's normalising. This film is a doorway into the dark underbelly of society that includes pedophilia and child sex trafficking.They go down the rabbit hole with how it fits in with a larger agenda happening in our world today. As a collective we are now being asked to transmute the most heinous crimes against humanity from darkness to light and we all have a role to play! They offer solutions for how to navigate these darker truths and integrate the emotions that can arise within us for healing.
Link to Part 2: https://youtu.be/_6ILPQ2l8b8
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Join Heather, Mayla and Amelia in Part 1 as they discuss the film 'Cuties' and how concerning it is due to what it's normalising. This film is a doorway into the dark underbelly of society that includes pedophilia and child sex trafficking.They go down the rabbit hole with how it fits in with a larger agenda happening in our world today. As a collective we are now being asked to transmute the most heinous crimes against humanity from darkness to light and we all have a role to play! They offer solutions for how to navigate these darker truths and integrate the emotions that can arise within us for healing.
Link to Part 2: https://youtu.be/_6ILPQ2l8b8
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Keywords
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