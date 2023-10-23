Create New Account
The IDF are Conducting a Raid on a Refugee Camp in the Ramallah area, West Bank
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The IDF are conducting a raid on a refugee camp in the Ramallah area, West Bank.

Gunshots are heard, several arrests were made and there were several casualties.

Al Jazeera, quoting the Interior Ministry of Gaza, reports that the Israeli airstrikes and raids have significantly increased since last night.

"An-Nur al-Muhammadi Mosque" in Gaza has been destroyed due to Israeli airstrikes, as reported by the Ministry.

Reports that minutes ago Israeli Air Force bombed a residential building in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.

