The IDF are conducting a raid on a refugee camp in the Ramallah area, West Bank.
Gunshots are heard, several arrests were made and there were several casualties.
Cynthia... there were several videos of this, may only post this one.
Adding:
Al Jazeera, quoting the Interior Ministry of Gaza, reports that the Israeli airstrikes and raids have significantly increased since last night.
"An-Nur al-Muhammadi Mosque" in Gaza has been destroyed due to Israeli airstrikes, as reported by the Ministry.
Reports that minutes ago Israeli Air Force bombed a residential building in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.
