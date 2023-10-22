Create New Account
'We're Screwed, Russia Won This Battle': The U.S. Conceded Defeat┃Putin Knew It Would Be Like This
The Prisoner
498 views
Published Yesterday

The United States has been waging a real war against Russia for almost two years. The battleground is not only Eastern Europe but also the geopolitical arena and the global economy. The efforts that the United States made to defeat Russia were unprecedented. Over the past two years, Washington has spent huge amounts of money and efforts to turn the countries of the global South against Russia...........

BORZZIKMAN

russiaisraelpalestineusanatoglobal south

