Behind the VEIL of The SERPENT SHEEP SLAUGHTER SEIGE.. Currently Under Way. Plus an ANSWER To Prayer
73marbren
73marbren
213 followers
68 views • 1 month ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/Pl_plALMWBg?si=TwdTzy8Ujsd1eRxl

Quotation from original video description….”O Lord, how long shall I cry, and thou wilt not hear! even cry out unto thee of violence, and thou wilt not save! 3 Why dost thou shew me iniquity, and cause me to behold grievance? for spoiling and violence are before me: and there are that raise up strife and contention. 4 Therefore the law is slacked, and judgment doth never go forth: for the wicked doth compass about the righteous; therefore wrong judgment proceedeth. 5 Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvelously: for I will work a work in your days which ye will not believe, though it be told you."

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth
