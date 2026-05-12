Urgent! Shocking UFO Info – Part 2 - 05/12/2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares some of the deceptions that will make many people fall. Some of these deceptions include a Space Show, New Inventions, Archeology and much more. Today we also learn that the Trump Administration released a major batch of never-before-seen UFO Files and that the Bank of England must plan for a financial crisis triggered by aliens, says former policy expert.
Visit us online at:
To Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/
To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:
http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions
To watch over 300 DVDs made at the Prophecy Club, please visit:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/
00:00Intro
03:31Disclosure Day
05:30Group 2
09:35Apostatia
13:51Deceptions