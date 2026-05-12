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Urgent! Shocking UFO Info – Part 2 - 05/12/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan shares some of the deceptions that will make many people fall. Some of these deceptions include a Space Show, New Inventions, Archeology and much more. Today we also learn that the Trump Administration released a major batch of never-before-seen UFO Files and that the Bank of England must plan for a financial crisis triggered by aliens, says former policy expert.

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Keywords
ufoinfourgentshockingpart 2prophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:31Disclosure Day

05:30Group 2

09:35Apostatia

13:51Deceptions

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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