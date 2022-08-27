Handwrittings of God, Daniel, and Babylon

In Daniel, God wrote with his hand, declares Babylon will fall. And God, again, speaks of the fall of Babylon again with the book of Revelation.

When literal Babylon falls, they were conquered by the Medes and the Persians, who are characterized as arms and torso made of silver in the statue; also characterized by the bear with 3 ribs in his mouth with one shoulder higher than the other.

When spiritual Babylon falls, it will be with the return of the Son of Man.

