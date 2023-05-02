Klaus Schwab's WEF

Who was in the World Economic Forum kids' club? Is that why the WEF agenda is so prevalent right now? It turns out your favorite dictators are graduates of the WEF junior program such as Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau and more. Is it any wonder than that we are seeing similar agenda items across the globe such as transhumanism, 15 minute cities, the end of combustion engines, climate lockdowns, digital currency and the elimination of cash?
All credits to Redacted News
https://redacted.inc/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.