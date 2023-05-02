Klaus Schwab's WEF

Who was in the World Economic Forum kids' club? Is that why the WEF agenda is so prevalent right now? It turns out your favorite dictators are graduates of the WEF junior program such as Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau and more. Is it any wonder than that we are seeing similar agenda items across the globe such as transhumanism, 15 minute cities, the end of combustion engines, climate lockdowns, digital currency and the elimination of cash?

All credits to Redacted News

https://rumble.com/c/Redacted

https://redacted.inc/







