Impact of Technology on Mental Health, an interview with Sarah Westall

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As technology continues to evolve, conversations around mental health, digital influence, and emerging communication systems are becoming more intense. Some experts point to growing concerns about stress, anxiety, and the psychological effects of nonstop connectivity, while others question how advanced technologies may shape human behavior in the future. The latest interview explores a range of perspectives on technology, awareness, and modern society’s relationship with information overload. Watch the full discussion and hear the different viewpoints being shared in today’s rapidly changing digital world.
#MentalHealth #FutureTechnology #DigitalAge #TechDebate #IndependentThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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