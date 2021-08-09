N.W.O / Ν.Τ.Π.

Books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FTqueQ0A5vd4sRtKZkmAQg66Pn1gEL51?usp=sharing



Please check on the file "How do banks create money" on the link above in the file of Economy.

The digital I.D and the digital money are the precursor to the mark of the beast that will be imposed with laser marks.

Ἡ ψηφιακὴ ταυτότης καὶ τὸ ψηφιακὸ χρῆμα εἶναι ὁ πρόδρομος τοῦ σφραγίσματος ποὺ θὰ πραγματοποιηθῆ μὲ ἀκτῖνες λέιζερ.

