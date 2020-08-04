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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC, Aug. 3, a1st hour, Tide turning toward Trump/truth?
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Very vital helpful show in these show-down times. See VACCINATION Responsibility Form below, to print and present to any 'health' official want to inject you with anything:
ACCEPTANCE OF PHYSICAL RESPONSIBILITY
I, the undersigned, being a qualified health professional, having assumed decision-making power independently, or having been appointed to such, by a government bureaucracy or health corporation controlled by such, do request or require the following named individual:
_________________________________________to receive the following Vaccination(s), __ [for which I can now supply the certified Test Results for the Vaccine’s safety & efficacy:
________________________________________________________________________],
contrary to laws of this state that provide religious, philosophical & health-based exemptions.
I know by ______________ that this individual is in excellent health, or has health issues: mainly: _______________________________________________________________ prior to the informed administration of said immunization(s) vaccination(s), or treatment(s).
Consistent with this requirement / request and the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is my personal acceptance of full responsibility for any and all damages resulting from such immunizations. As a result, I agree to provide compensation amounting to $1,000,000.00 to the family/ies of the persons I am requiring to receive the aforementioned vaccinations for each resulting vaccine related injury(s), side-effect(s) and/or disease(s) as follows:
__Death: http://www.909shot.com/Kids/richie.htm
__Sudden infant death syndrome: http://www.909shot.com/Kids/nicky.htm
__Shaken baby syndrome: http://www.vaclib.org/basic/sbsindex.htm
__Cerebral bleeding: http://www.vaclib.org/basic/sbsrebut.htm
__Cancer: http://www.sv40cancer.com/
__Tumors: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/virus.htm
__Asthma: http://vaccines.net/Asthma/allergie.htm
__Auto-immune disease(s): http://healthresearchtoday.com/lupus/whatislupus.htm
__Polio: http://www.909shot.com/Diseases/rotavirus.htm
__Bowel blockage: http://www.909shot.com/rotaviru.htm
__Autism: http://www.909shot.com/Diseases/Autism.htm
__Brain damage: http://www.vaclib.org/news/2006/pentacel.htm
__Mental retardation: http://www.vaclib.org/news/2006/pentacel.htm
__Crippling arthritis: http://www.vaclib.org/intro/hepbinfo.htm
__Paralysis: http://www.909shot.com/Kids/terry.htm
__Mercury poisoning: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/kids.htm
__Diabetes: http://vaccines.net/diabetes.htm
__Blindness: http://www.vaclib.org/email/lymefda.htm
__Loss of IQ: http://www.vaclib.org/email/autismviera.htm
__Pain: http://www.909shot.com/Diseases/hepbcasereports.htm
__Seizures: http://www.vaclib.org/email/seizures.htm
Chronic fatigue syndrome: http://healthresearchtoday.com/fibromyalgia/book_104.htm
Other known – specify ______________________________________________________
*Note that virtually all of the above conditions /diseases are incurable by modern medicine, but all are more easily prevented by abstinence!
Name (print):_____________________ Position:_______________at __________________.
Signature:_______________________Phone______________Date:______________ 20___
page 2
INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE ACCEPTANCE OF RESPONSIBILITY DOCUMENT:
When You (the patient, recipient) receive your passport, it might be wise to request a copy of Foreign Rules and Regulations, Part 71, Title 42, on immunizations. The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) in Geneva grants American visitors the right to refuse vaccinations when traveling internationally.
CAVEAT: Remember the basic rule:
No one may vaccinate against an individual’s will unless, by so doing, the enforcer assumes full responsibility for consequences, both legal and medical.
it is a response to the intimidation that is often encountered. If an individual refuses to sign on, ask the following question: "Why not? Am I supposed to accept all of the responsibility and my child to accept all of the health risks from your/doctor’s order/actions?"
Then offer to negotiate the potential settlement, and ask:
"How does one establish the monetary value of suffering?"
"Is such worth nothing to you?"
"What is the binding law and what does it state?"
“How does this present any risk to others ? – especially, IF vaccines work?"
"Who (all) benefits financially from this (mass) vaccination program?"
Answer: The school district gets federal money if there is 100% compliance.
[Your health care provider, shot administers should get the message of liability / reality.]
ACCEPTANCE OF PHYSICAL RESPONSIBILITY
I, the undersigned, being a qualified health professional, having assumed decision-making power independently, or having been appointed to such, by a government bureaucracy or health corporation controlled by such, do request or require the following named individual:
_________________________________________to receive the following Vaccination(s), __ [for which I can now supply the certified Test Results for the Vaccine’s safety & efficacy:
________________________________________________________________________],
contrary to laws of this state that provide religious, philosophical & health-based exemptions.
I know by ______________ that this individual is in excellent health, or has health issues: mainly: _______________________________________________________________ prior to the informed administration of said immunization(s) vaccination(s), or treatment(s).
Consistent with this requirement / request and the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is my personal acceptance of full responsibility for any and all damages resulting from such immunizations. As a result, I agree to provide compensation amounting to $1,000,000.00 to the family/ies of the persons I am requiring to receive the aforementioned vaccinations for each resulting vaccine related injury(s), side-effect(s) and/or disease(s) as follows:
__Death: http://www.909shot.com/Kids/richie.htm
__Sudden infant death syndrome: http://www.909shot.com/Kids/nicky.htm
__Shaken baby syndrome: http://www.vaclib.org/basic/sbsindex.htm
__Cerebral bleeding: http://www.vaclib.org/basic/sbsrebut.htm
__Cancer: http://www.sv40cancer.com/
__Tumors: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/virus.htm
__Asthma: http://vaccines.net/Asthma/allergie.htm
__Auto-immune disease(s): http://healthresearchtoday.com/lupus/whatislupus.htm
__Polio: http://www.909shot.com/Diseases/rotavirus.htm
__Bowel blockage: http://www.909shot.com/rotaviru.htm
__Autism: http://www.909shot.com/Diseases/Autism.htm
__Brain damage: http://www.vaclib.org/news/2006/pentacel.htm
__Mental retardation: http://www.vaclib.org/news/2006/pentacel.htm
__Crippling arthritis: http://www.vaclib.org/intro/hepbinfo.htm
__Paralysis: http://www.909shot.com/Kids/terry.htm
__Mercury poisoning: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/kids.htm
__Diabetes: http://vaccines.net/diabetes.htm
__Blindness: http://www.vaclib.org/email/lymefda.htm
__Loss of IQ: http://www.vaclib.org/email/autismviera.htm
__Pain: http://www.909shot.com/Diseases/hepbcasereports.htm
__Seizures: http://www.vaclib.org/email/seizures.htm
Chronic fatigue syndrome: http://healthresearchtoday.com/fibromyalgia/book_104.htm
Other known – specify ______________________________________________________
*Note that virtually all of the above conditions /diseases are incurable by modern medicine, but all are more easily prevented by abstinence!
Name (print):_____________________ Position:_______________at __________________.
Signature:_______________________Phone______________Date:______________ 20___
page 2
INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE ACCEPTANCE OF RESPONSIBILITY DOCUMENT:
When You (the patient, recipient) receive your passport, it might be wise to request a copy of Foreign Rules and Regulations, Part 71, Title 42, on immunizations. The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) in Geneva grants American visitors the right to refuse vaccinations when traveling internationally.
CAVEAT: Remember the basic rule:
No one may vaccinate against an individual’s will unless, by so doing, the enforcer assumes full responsibility for consequences, both legal and medical.
it is a response to the intimidation that is often encountered. If an individual refuses to sign on, ask the following question: "Why not? Am I supposed to accept all of the responsibility and my child to accept all of the health risks from your/doctor’s order/actions?"
Then offer to negotiate the potential settlement, and ask:
"How does one establish the monetary value of suffering?"
"Is such worth nothing to you?"
"What is the binding law and what does it state?"
“How does this present any risk to others ? – especially, IF vaccines work?"
"Who (all) benefits financially from this (mass) vaccination program?"
Answer: The school district gets federal money if there is 100% compliance.
[Your health care provider, shot administers should get the message of liability / reality.]
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