WILL NEW ISRAELI BILL OUTLAW THE GOSPEL?
Israel is in the middle of civil unrest and terror attacks. The new government is pushing controversial reforms to the court system, that could take power away from the courts to uphold basic laws that ensure human rights and religious freedom. Despite assurances that human rights will be preserved in these reforms a updated version of the “Anti-Missionary” bill has been brought to the Knesset once again, this updated bill in the light of the judicial reforms could make it illegal to share your faith in person or online in Israel!

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


gospeljesus christisrael

