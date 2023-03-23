WILL NEW ISRAELI BILL OUTLAW THE GOSPEL?

Israel is in the middle of civil unrest and terror attacks. The new
government is pushing controversial reforms to the court system, that
could take power away from the courts to uphold basic laws that ensure
human rights and religious freedom. Despite assurances that human rights
will be preserved in these reforms a updated version of the
“Anti-Missionary” bill has been brought to the Knesset once again, this
updated bill in the light of the judicial reforms could make it illegal
to share your faith in person or online in Israel!
