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Chinese Media Threatens Lawsuits Against U.S. for AIDS Deaths!??
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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52 views • April 24, 2020
An especially unhinged editorial from China’s state-run Global Times on Thursday threatened to sue the United States, for supposedly creating AIDS in the 1980s, in retaliation for the state of Missouri filing a lawsuit against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for unleashing the Wuhan coronavirus.
The Missouri lawsuit, the actual merits of which the CCP is, of course, very reluctant to discuss, charges that Chinese officials “deceived the public, suppressed critical information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment, thus causing a global pandemic that unnecessary and preventable.”
The Hill on Wednesday reported that Missouri Attorney General Lynn Fitch has asked her state’s congressional delegation to support legislation introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, both Republicans, that would amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FISA) to introduce an exception allowing Americans to sue the Chinese regime for “damages caused by China’s dangerous handling of the Wuhan virus outbreak.”
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zgoldenreportchina threatens lawsuits against the uschina threatens lawsuits with us over aidschina lawsuits us for spreading aidschina lawsuits us for aids viruschina making war with the usfuture us and china warchina preparing to sue the us over aids death
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