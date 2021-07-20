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Biden's Worst Enemy - - - - The American People?
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120 views • July 20, 2021
It has been lying dormant since the Patriot Act. It became clearer during the Clinton and Obama Administrations. And now Washington D.C.'s dirty little secret has been freed by a man of many secrets, Joe Biden. Americans are enemy number one.
Those Americans opposing the views of the current Administration and its legion of sycophantic power hungry minions will be targeted in the name of misinformation. Or information that doesn't fit the narrative.
Those Americans opposing the views of the current Administration and its legion of sycophantic power hungry minions will be targeted in the name of misinformation. Or information that doesn't fit the narrative.
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