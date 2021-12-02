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Pedo's Being Exposed, Fauci Kidnaps Monkeys, And Just What The Hell Are They Putting In People Worldwide??
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1958 views • December 02, 2021
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The so called "Elite" are teaming up to do all they can to regain control of the people they think of as their "Slaves"!! That's Us!! We Cannot Allow That To Happen!! This video will show you their plans and how they're being ousted!!
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The so called "Elite" are teaming up to do all they can to regain control of the people they think of as their "Slaves"!! That's Us!! We Cannot Allow That To Happen!! This video will show you their plans and how they're being ousted!!
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 to give a Donation so we can put this content out much more!!
Special Thanks to Brighteon Channel: Alex Hammer His Content is Amazing!!!
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