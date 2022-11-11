DO YOU HEAR THE BATTLE CRY? RHEMA WORD

Received on Feb.11, 2022





Are you tired of fighting and losing? Don't you know that you're fighting against the Lord of Hosts, who's mighty in battle? He does not lose. Reform your ways. Repent. Make straight paths for the Lord. Wash your garments from all your impurities. Come and seek me. You will find me when you seek me with all your hearts. Have you prepared yourself for the day of battle? Have you sharpened the Sword of the Spirit? Are you wearing your FULL armour? Do you know what each piece does? Are your hands cleansed from bloodshed? Come unto me and let me cleanse you; wash you, clean you from all your impurities. The road ahead is long. You've got to stay close to me. Only I can protect you. Purchase from me ointment for your eyes so you can see the dangers all around you. Learn how to pray in the Spirit and cover yourself with my blood that was shed on Calvary for the remission of your sins. For it wasn't with the blood of goats and bulls that you were bought, but with the precious blood of the Lamb, my Son, whom I cherish. Do you hear the battle cry? Do you see the battering rams in the distance? Out goes one, then the other. One by one they follow. But you, stay close to me. Keep your garments pure for I am calling you to arms. Rise up, pick up your weapons of war, MY weapons of war, and FIGHT!





If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

