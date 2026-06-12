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New DNI Jay Clayton? Donne' Clement Patruska LIVE. B2T Show, Jun 11, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Join the discussion at: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/new-dni-jay-clayton-donne-clement-patruska-live-b2t-show-jun-11-2026


Trump's nomination of Jay Clayton as the new Director of National Intelligence sent shockwaves through the patriot community tonight — and for good reason. Clayton, the former SEC chairman and current US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is the man the Deep State has to reckon with. As Rick put it plainly: they can have Patel's replacement or they can have Clayton. Pick your poison. Either way Trump wins.


The Iran situation reached a stunning turning point. After two consecutive nights of devastating precision strikes along the Strait of Hormuz — targeting South Pars, navy installations, Kargan Island oil infrastructure, air defenses, and drone units — Iran blinked. Trump canceled the next round of scheduled strikes after negotiations reached the highest levels of Iranian leadership. A signing is expected soon, in Europe, with a coalition that includes Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt. Trump didn't just make a deal. He replaced the old world order enforcement model with something entirely new — a Board of Peace that has effectively sidelined NATO's globalist architecture.


Donne' Clement Patruska brought the prophetic dimension that made tonight's broadcast extraordinary. Kim Clement prophesied Iran, Russia, the lion nations, and the underground church rising from within decades before any of it became visible. Donne' shared fresh revelation from her own prayer time — God telling her to cultivate her garden, a prophetic picture of pulling up connected roots, which mirrors exactly what this administration is doing to the deep state globally. The bombs didn't free Iran. The Spirit of God working through hundreds of thousands of underground believers already did — and it's accelerating.


Rick closed with a personal challenge to every believer watching: do not bow to fear of man. Use the gift of faith. Tell your story boldly. The kingdom expands one testimony at a time. Rick shared his own salvation testimony — coming to Christ at 29, full surrender, and the peace of Philippians 4:6-7 that has never left him since.


Key Topics Covered


Trump nominates Jay Clayton as DNI — former SEC chairman, current SDNY US Attorney, Q drop 4484 connection


Clayton as the Deep State's "pick your poison" — replace Patel or accept Clayton, both serve Trump's agenda


Iran nuclear deal breakthrough — Trump cancels strikes after two nights of devastating precision bombing


Board of Peace — Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt all signing


Kargan Island oil strategy — Trump positioned to seize all oil infrastructure, forcing Iran to negotiate


Secret US mission escorting 200+ oil tankers carrying 100 million barrels through the Strait of Hormuz


Kim Clement prophecies on Iran — hundreds of thousands of Christians rising from within, mosques closing


Donne' Clement Patruska — the garden revelation, connected root systems, prophetic lion imagery


Dugin as Putin's Rasputin — false spiritual advisor, dangerous multipolarity eschatology, warning for the West


Kim Clement 2027 prophecy — cures for cancer, autism, Alzheimer's, diabetes, great move of God with young people


Fourth Reich warning — Chrislam, Israel derangement syndrome, spirit of Haman attacking the truther movement


FISA deadline June 11 — implications, martial law theory, timeline significance


Recon 3.0 — $350 billion military bill including Save America Act and voter ID


USPS mail-in ballot crackdown — states must provide voter rolls or lose USPS delivery


Birthright citizenship — Trump pushes executive action, no country of consequence does it


Rick's salvation testimony — came to Christ at 29, Philippians 4:6-7, surrender and peace


Petro Was Here — Donne's husband's paintings of Jesus, lion and lamb, Jesus in the American flag


Resources Mentioned


FaithNFreedom TV — https://faithnfreedom.tv


FaithNFreedom Social — https://faithnfreedom.social


Program Guides — https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/program-guides-24-7/


Search all B2T Show episodes — https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/searchie-tool/search-the-b2t-show


House of Destiny — https://houseofdestiney.org


Petro Was Here (Jesus paintings, name your own price) — https://petrowashere.com


Kirk Elliott Precious Metals — https://kepm.com/B2T — free consultation 720.605.3900


Philippians 4:6-7 — the peace that transcends understanding


Q Drop 4484 — SDNY importance, Weiner evidence, Clinton Foundation, Epstein, Ukraine

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
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