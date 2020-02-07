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AOC Tells Americans, "You Suck! You Will Never Amount To Anything!"
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94 views • February 07, 2020
Witness the hypocrisy of AOC as she claims you can’t lift yourself out of poverty, although she did herself. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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