Western News France 24 - Confirms that the Russian Strike with high precision missiles in Odessa Port Destroyed a Ukrainian War Ship. 072422

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Western news France 24 confirm that the Russian strike with high precision missiles in Odessa port destroyed a Ukrainian war ship.
◾️Ukrainian Officials condemned the attack but didn't answer on the nature of the object destroyed by the Russian strike, whether was a war ship are a grain store at all.