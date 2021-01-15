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CUOMO’S FINAL FLIP-FLOP?
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280 views • January 15, 2021
CUOMO’S FINAL FLIP-FLOP?
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, flip-flopped his stance on the state’s extreme #Covid19 measures this week, saying the state cannot stay closed until the vaccine reaches critical mass.
#AndrewCuomo #CureWorseThanTheDisease #FlipFlop #Lockdowns #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, flip-flopped his stance on the state’s extreme #Covid19 measures this week, saying the state cannot stay closed until the vaccine reaches critical mass.
#AndrewCuomo #CureWorseThanTheDisease #FlipFlop #Lockdowns #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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