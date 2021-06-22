Situation Update, June 22nd, 2021 - Vaccine nanoparticles self-assembling a neuro-spider "operating system" in your brain?

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China’s grain shortage and attempted famine cover-up
Espionage – high-level Chinese spy dumps dirt on corrupt US officials
The NSA seems to have declared war on the FBI as a “civil war” erupts inside the deep state swamp
13-Year-Old Boy Dies Three Days After Taking Second COVID Shot; the masses begin to awaken to vaccine dangers
American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights a day as a 737 pilot shortage worsens… is it the vaccine?
US doctors are suffering under a trance of “mass hypnosis” warns Dr. Peter McCullogh
In addition, the last section of the podcast discusses the “what if” possibility that at least some covid vaccines may contain exotic technology that, once injected into the body, activates a self-assembly process to build a biocircuitry interface using elements from the victim’s own blood.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-22-do-covid-vaccines-contain-nanoparticles-that-self-assemble-to-build-a-biocircuitry-operating-system.html
0:00 Intro
3:03 Insane News
14:05 Economics
20:30 Espionage
28:50 COVID-19 & Vaccines
46:40 Vaccine mind control
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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