BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THUG ZOGBOTS RAID SKY HIGH DISPENSARY KICK OUT ALL EMPLOYEES 😋 THEN PROCEED TO CHOW DOWN THE GOODS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
673 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 12 hours ago

Sky High Holistic is a marijuana dispensary in Orange County California. It was raided for allegedly not operating with the proper license. The owners are suing claiming the police only raided because they didn't pay the mayor of Santa Ana a bribe. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian (The Point) hosts of The Young Turks discuss.


"The mayor of Santa Ana is named in a lawsuit which alleges the city was clawing in money from bribes in return for guaranteeing a licence to distribute marijuana.


It comes nearly three weeks after the raid of pot shop Sky High Holistic was caught on surveillance video that appeared to show questionable behavior by 10 officers.


Santa Ana mayor Miguel Pulido was named in the suit along with city employee Yvette Aguilar and the city itself. It alleges the city solicited $25,000 payments and gifts from marijuana dispensaries which would guarantee businesses would be granted a license in a lottery system. It also claims police were used to shut down operations that did not pay up."


Read more here: http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/loc...


***


Get The Young Turks​ Mobile App Today!


Download the iOS version here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-y...


Download the Android version here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...


Go to https://www.naturebox.com/tyt for a free trial and help us out while snacking out!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdK6CiKnFwI


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ydcvl [thanks to https://www.cnn.com/videos/justice/2016/03/16/california-cop-theft-charge-pot-shop-raid-pkg.ktla 🖲]


https://www.drugwarrant.com/2015/01/ [many instances of scumbaggery]


This apparently escaped notice:


https://www.derrydaily.net/2015/04/23/drug-alert-people-hospitalised-after-smoking-sky-high-cannabis/


Was that K2 | spice⁉️

Keywords
lawsuitthe young turksraidana kaspariancenk uygurmulti pronged offensivesky high dispensarythug zogbotssanta ana mayor miguel pulido
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy