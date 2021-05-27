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More shocking proof that magnets really do stick!
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322 views • May 27, 2021
In response to all the sceptics out there, I just did an experimental magnet test on several people who had recently received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot. In every case tested, the magnet stuck to the skin at or near the injection site.
A study published in the National Library of Medicine in 2014 proves super-paramagnetic nanoparticles can be delivered via vaccines
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
A study published in the National Library of Medicine in 2014 proves super-paramagnetic nanoparticles can be delivered via vaccines
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
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