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SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT COVID VACCINE?
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1050 views • February 05, 2021
SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT COVID VACCINE?
Reports of adverse reactions from the #Covid19 vaccines have piled up and recent polls have shown that 51% of Americans will delay or refuse the shot altogether. Why are people refusing? Take a look.
#QuestionTheMedia #SecondThoughts #VaccineSafety #Transparency #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
Reports of adverse reactions from the #Covid19 vaccines have piled up and recent polls have shown that 51% of Americans will delay or refuse the shot altogether. Why are people refusing? Take a look.
#QuestionTheMedia #SecondThoughts #VaccineSafety #Transparency #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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