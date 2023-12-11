Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Meat for Me but Not for Thee: Why the Climate Summit's Menu Hypocrisy Was by Design
channel image
JD Rucker
738 Subscribers
Shop now
70 views
Published Yesterday

Many are reporting that the succulent meats served during last week’s COP28 Climate Summit were in poor taste or even a snafu committed by a group of people who are starting to demand that the world stop eating real meat. It was definitely in poor taste but it wasn’t a snafu.

This was by design.

Read More: https://discern.tv/meat-for-me-but-not-for-thee-why-the-climate-summits-menu-hypocrisy-was-by-design/

Keywords
foodclimate changemeatunited nationsthe jd rucker showcop28

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket