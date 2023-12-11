Meat for Me but Not for Thee: Why the Climate Summit's Menu Hypocrisy Was by Design

Many are reporting that the succulent meats served during last week’s COP28 Climate Summit were in poor taste or even a snafu committed by a group of people who are starting to demand that the world stop eating real meat. It was definitely in poor taste but it wasn’t a snafu.
This was by design.
Read More: https://discern.tv/meat-for-me-but-not-for-thee-why-the-climate-summits-menu-hypocrisy-was-by-design/
