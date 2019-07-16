NBC NEWS: Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama covered up pedophile ring in 2013 - 1576-9A

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An NBC news report claims that Hillary Clinton, while secretary of state, shut down an investigation into an elite pedophile ring in State Department ranks in order to avoid scandal and protect the careers of high ranking officials and an ambassador.
The NBC investigation was broadcast at a time when they were a real news organization rather than a branch of the Democratic Party’s PR department, and provided internal State Department memos to back up claims of a massive Hillary Clinton elite pedophile ring cover-up.
E-Militia Article: NBC NEWS: Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama covered up pedophile ring in 2013 http://ow.ly/jfUR30p7W9J