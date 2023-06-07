@Dane Wigington Wildfires As A Weapon, US Military Exposed





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/wildfires-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed/

Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.





If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.

⋯ ∇∆