Dr. Jane Ruby Show: Bill Gates & WEF want all produce to be coated with Apeel

Bill Gates & the WEF want all produce to be coated with Apeel. Apeel is made with toxic metals and chemicals: ethyl acetate, cadmium, lead, palladium. These deadly metals have been shown to be carcinogenic and harmful to all body systems. Cumulative toxicants are particularly harmful to children. Yet the FDA/government deems it acceptable to have these metals and other toxins present in food. Don’t buy any food that is a threat to your health.

