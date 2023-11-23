Create New Account
Iranian Fattah-1 hypersonic missile power is enormous at the push of a button
Published 15 hours ago

The test launch of Iranian Fattah-1 hypersonic missile by IRGC Aerospace Force, its enormous power at the push of a button will reach heads of state in the Middle East. Fattah-1 very accurately hit the test target with the most powerful explosion and had a devastating impact on the enemy target. American Navy and bases, and Israel cannot be ruled out.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

iranianhypersonic missilesfattah-1fattah-2

