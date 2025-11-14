Americana folk ballad, built on fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, Fiddle and mandolin lines weave gently through verses, accents story beats, Sparse percussion keeps the pacing grounded, building subtly for narrative peaks before a hushed close





(Verse 1) In San Francisco, 2013, the skies were grey and grim Asiana Flight Two-One-Four, a landing on the rim. The world was watching closely, the details they held tight, Waiting for the names of the pilots who flew through the night. (Chorus) Oh, Sum Ting Wong, they read aloud, and the anchor didn't blink, Then Wi Tu Lo, we're too far down, right on the water's brink. Ho Lee Fuk, the final sound, before the sirens ring, And Bang Ding Ow, the noise they heard, the blunder the news would bring! (Verse 2) A Bay Area news station, looking for the scoop, Got a tip from an intern, caught right within the loop. The National Safety Board, a phone call sealed the fate, A racist, silly prank was passed across the state. They rushed it to the camera, no pause to check the facts, An error so egregious, you can't take those words back. (Chorus) Oh, Sum Ting Wong, they read aloud, and the anchor didn't blink, Then Wi Tu Lo, we're too far down, right on the water's brink. Ho Lee Fuk, the final sound, before the sirens ring, And Bang Ding Ow, the noise they heard, the blunder the news would bring! (Bridge) "Something wrong," "We're too low," a vulgar, sudden cry, "Bang, ding, ow," the sounds you hear when things go wrong up high. But these were not the pilots, their dignity was tossed, A moment of poor judgment, a journalistic cost. The intern was dismissed, the producers were let go, For chasing a cheap headline and putting on a show. (Chorus) Oh, Sum Ting Wong, they read aloud, and the anchor didn't blink, Then Wi Tu Lo, we're too far down, right on the water's brink. Ho Lee Fuk, the final sound, before the sirens ring, And Bang Ding Ow, the noise they heard, the blunder the news would bring! (Outro) So remember '13, and the lesson learned that day, Verify your sources, before you hit 'display.' Or you'll be known forever, for that disastrous sound, The day that Sum Ting Wong went viral all around! Yeah, Bang Ding Ow!