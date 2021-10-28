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Project 'Illumination Satellite’ Plans to Build 3 AI Moons Sparks Hollow Moon Theories
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45 views • October 28, 2021
[27.10.2021] The city of Chengdu has proposed the construction and subsequent launch of an artificial moon into orbit, to replace the city's streetlights with a more powerful light source. The city is calling the project an "illumination satellite," planned for launch in 2020 (completion date 2022). Certainly, this won't reignite existing conspiracies that claim our current moon is an artificial satellite with a base on its backside. Oh, wait…
4,004 views Premiered 16 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
197K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2xCE0xEmWms
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
4,004 views Premiered 16 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
197K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2xCE0xEmWms
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
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