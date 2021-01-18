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AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, All the Peoples of the World's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ Montgomery, Alabama, USA., Bus Segregation Boycott 12-1955/12-1956
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20 views • January 18, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, All the Peoples of the World's [Re]Education and/or ReMembrance ~ Montgomery, AL., USA., Bus Segregation Boycott from December 1 1955, to December 20 1956.
"For 382 days, almost the entire African-American population of Montgomery, Alabama, including leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, refused to ride on segregated buses, a turning point in the American civil rights movement. Delve deeper into Biography on our site:
http://www.biography.com
Biography.com captures the most gripping, surprising, and fascinating stories about famous people: The biggest break. The defining opportunity. The most shattering failure. The unexpected connection. The decision that changed everything. With over 7,000 biographies and daily features that highlight newsworthy and compelling points-of-view, we are the digital source for true stories about people that matter.
"Montgomery Bus Boycott |American Freedom Stories | Biography"
"For 382 days, almost the entire African-American population of Montgomery, Alabama, including leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, refused to ride on segregated buses, a turning point in the American civil rights movement. Delve deeper into Biography on our site:
http://www.biography.com
Biography.com captures the most gripping, surprising, and fascinating stories about famous people: The biggest break. The defining opportunity. The most shattering failure. The unexpected connection. The decision that changed everything. With over 7,000 biographies and daily features that highlight newsworthy and compelling points-of-view, we are the digital source for true stories about people that matter.
"Montgomery Bus Boycott |American Freedom Stories | Biography"
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