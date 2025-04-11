BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥The Tough Routine of Russian Combat Training
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
113 views • 3 weeks ago

🔥The Tough Routine of Combat Training

Assault units of the 44th Army Corps are honing their skills at the training ground under conditions as close to combat as possible. There are no conventions here - only tough scenarios that require instant decisions and unquestioning execution of orders.

"Hard training, easy battle" - this principle remains paramount for every soldier.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
