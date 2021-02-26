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\Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
2/26/2021 Miles Guo: It’s a Match Point for the Fight Between Xi and the Shanghainese Gang, Who Will Be the Final Winner? Recent incidents, including Alvin Jiang being very angry during a roadshow, and Bloomberg’s business summit moving to Singapore, evidence that no one in the fight between Xi, Jiang, and Zeng has an absolute advantage. The victory of a battle belongs to the party that cleans up the battlefield!