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Are Russian Soldiers Being Castrated By Ukraine? - The Daily Mojo
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111 views • March 21, 2022
March 21, 2022
Day 736 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
Are captured Russian soldiers being castrated by the Ukrainian Mobile Hospital project? Great question, we have no idea if it's true or simply Russian disinformation. We examine the extensive fallout from Lia Thomas's win and loss and airbrushed treatment. President Biden speaks out against revenge porn, even though there is likely some on his son's laptop. Oh, and the Babylon Bee was canceled by Twitter for being satirical. Go figure.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
Day 736 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
Are captured Russian soldiers being castrated by the Ukrainian Mobile Hospital project? Great question, we have no idea if it's true or simply Russian disinformation. We examine the extensive fallout from Lia Thomas's win and loss and airbrushed treatment. President Biden speaks out against revenge porn, even though there is likely some on his son's laptop. Oh, and the Babylon Bee was canceled by Twitter for being satirical. Go figure.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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