Col Douglas Macgregor | Straight Calls: This Is The End Of NATO

Col Douglas Macgregor: This Is The End Of NATO
Straight Calls - Analysis of breaking news and in-depth discussion of current geopolitical events in the United States of America and the world.
Colonel McGregor issues this ominous warning:
In Ukraine, Washington underestimated Russian resolve and military power. Washington should not repeat this mistake by underestimating the potential for a regional Muslim Alliance that could threaten Israel's existence the possibility that Israel could end up like Ukraine should not be discounted.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMSQtiqRr-4
