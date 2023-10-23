Create New Account
Col Douglas Macgregor | Straight Calls: This Is The End Of NATO
Col Douglas Macgregor: This Is The End Of NATO

Straight Calls - Analysis of breaking news and in-depth discussion of current geopolitical events in the United States of America and the world.


Colonel McGregor issues this ominous warning:

In Ukraine, Washington underestimated Russian resolve and military power. Washington should not repeat this mistake by underestimating the potential for a regional Muslim Alliance that could threaten Israel's existence the possibility that Israel could end up like Ukraine should not be discounted.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMSQtiqRr-4

gazaisrealretaliationcol douglas macgregordeclaration of warhamas attackstraight calls

