Col Douglas Macgregor | Straight Calls: This Is The End Of NATO

Col Douglas Macgregor: This Is The End Of NATO

Colonel McGregor issues this ominous warning:

In Ukraine, Washington underestimated Russian resolve and military power. Washington should not repeat this mistake by underestimating the potential for a regional Muslim Alliance that could threaten Israel's existence the possibility that Israel could end up like Ukraine should not be discounted.





