The Year Everything Changed

The Old World systems died on this year, and new systems had to be developed. The moon wandered far off its path for months. the sun stopped in the sky and reversed its course ten degrees. Reports from the opposite side of the world claimed the sun did not rise for 80 hours. Lunar based calendars were abandoned and after a while solar calendars were developed. The length of the year suddenly changed, and every culture added 5 Unlucky or Bad Luck days to their calendars. Knowing the exact year this happened is simple and using the true Mayan Long-Count calendar as it was intended, we can know when this unusual event will happen AGAIN. The exact year.





Houston MeetUps are always great and hope to see you there. Tickets- https://archaix.ticketspice.com/archaix-meetups





Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership





Re-Awaken the Immortal Within [207 packed pages] now available





https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart

Archaix website- https://archaix.com/





CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books





Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason





Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts





ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy





Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources





Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138





MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378





🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Archaix

https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138/videos