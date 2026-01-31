The Year Everything Changed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Old World systems died on this year, and new systems had to be developed. The moon wandered far off its path for months. the sun stopped in the sky and reversed its course ten degrees. Reports from the opposite side of the world claimed the sun did not rise for 80 hours. Lunar based calendars were abandoned and after a while solar calendars were developed. The length of the year suddenly changed, and every culture added 5 Unlucky or Bad Luck days to their calendars. Knowing the exact year this happened is simple and using the true Mayan Long-Count calendar as it was intended, we can know when this unusual event will happen AGAIN. The exact year.
