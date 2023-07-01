Create New Account
J6 Pipe Bomb Cover-Up
channel image
Son of the Republic
484 Subscribers
122 views
Published 16 hours ago

Former FBI Official Claims Pipe Bomber Geofence Data Corrupted

* Darren Beattie, Founder of Revolver News, joins us to discuss the J6 pipe bomb story.

* Geofencing data of the pipe bomber is supposedly corrupted and unrecoverable.

* The FBI is deliberately withholding footage of the pipe bomber planting the bomb.

* Someone also tampered with the DNC’s surveillance footage.

p.s. ‘Insurrection’ my ass!


Former Head Of FBI J6 Pipe Bomb Investigation Comes Clean With Stunning Admission


The Stew Peters Show | 30 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2x8lhe-feds-caught-in-j6-pipe-bomb-cover-up-fbi-official-tells-congress-geofence-d.html

