Former FBI Official Claims Pipe Bomber Geofence Data Corrupted
* Darren Beattie, Founder of Revolver News, joins us to discuss the J6 pipe bomb story.
* Geofencing data of the pipe bomber is supposedly corrupted and unrecoverable.
* The FBI is deliberately withholding footage of the pipe bomber planting the bomb.
* Someone also tampered with the DNC’s surveillance footage.
p.s. ‘Insurrection’ my ass!
Former Head Of FBI J6 Pipe Bomb Investigation Comes Clean With Stunning Admission
The Stew Peters Show | 30 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2x8lhe-feds-caught-in-j6-pipe-bomb-cover-up-fbi-official-tells-congress-geofence-d.html
