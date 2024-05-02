Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#Israeli occupation Soldiers, with Smiles on their Faces Indiscriminately and in Cold Blood Shoot at innocent Children and Civilians - with no regard for their innocence or guilt
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1025 Subscribers
100 views
Published Yesterday

#Israeli occupation soldiers, with smiles on their faces and showing no remorse, indiscriminately and in cold blood shoot at innocent children and civilians with no regard for their innocence or guilt. 

A complete disregard for human life.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket