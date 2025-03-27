Trumps true aganda. leading the sheep into the NWO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we beginning to see the sheep's clothing coming off? Is this what is meant when the bible says, The devil shall appear as an angel of light! Is the world being duped? Trump signed the Noahide Laws. He must know it is for the end of Christianity, Trump is a member of Chabad Lubavitch, promoting Judaism all over the world. Zionist Judaism is anti Christian.