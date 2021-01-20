BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SECRETS OF MONEY: How to Make Sure You Are Always Wealthy. ODOS with Lynette Zang
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
101 views • January 20, 2021
ITM TRADING, INC.


Questions on Protecting Wealth with Gold & Silver?
Call 877-410-1414 or Schedule a Call for Later Here: ↓
https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_source=YouTube&;month=2021-01

Slides and Sources:
https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-secrets-of-money-how-to-make-sure-you-are-always-wealthy-odos-with-lynette-zang/

This seminar on financial literacy is important for everyone because money impacts our daily lives and that takes us to my favorite question, “How many times can you be lied to, when you do not know the truth?” So, let me remind you of the truth about money and show you what this next currency iteration looks like.
with Lisa Riley, CEO of ODOS Synergy Services
https://www.odossynergyservices.org/

FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414

For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected]

STAY IN THE KNOW!

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading?sub_confirmation=1

If you're not already in a protected position for the next crisis, call us for your free strategy consult: 877-410-1414

THEN WHAT?

If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:

All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog
Homepage: https://www.ITMTrading.com
ITM Trading Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading
Lynette Zang Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading

By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2021 All Rights Reserved.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
goldsilvercurrencydollarinflationwealthydigital dollarlynette zangitm trading incsecrets of money
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The USDA&#8217;s $8 Billion Farmer Bailout Is Communism Disguised as Relief

The USDA’s $8 Billion Farmer Bailout Is Communism Disguised as Relief

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

Belle Carter
Iraq Detains Ukrainian Nationals Suspected in Plot Against Gulf Oil Facilities

Iraq Detains Ukrainian Nationals Suspected in Plot Against Gulf Oil Facilities

Garrison Vance
IMF Chief Calls for AI Guardrails as Officials Weigh Economic Risks and Opportunities

IMF Chief Calls for AI Guardrails as Officials Weigh Economic Risks and Opportunities

Edison Reed
Trump&#8217;s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Trump’s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Edison Reed
Bitcoin’s Volatility Falls Within S&#038;P 500 Range, Grayscale Research Says

Bitcoin’s Volatility Falls Within S&P 500 Range, Grayscale Research Says

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy