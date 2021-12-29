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Cruel Britannia: The United Kingdom’s Real Role In The World
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162 views • December 29, 2021
Britain is often portrayed as a country helping lead the world towards peace. But historian and investigative journalist Mark Curtis is at the forefront of puncturing that myth. Curtis’ books lay out how the United Kingdom plays a key role in enforcing the Western-backed global order, propping up some of the world’s worst dictatorships, overthrowing independently-minded countries across the world, and arming and training jihadist groups.
In this discussion, Curtis discusses how the U.K. shares responsibility for the destruction of Libya, how it funded Islamic extremist forces in Syria, how it props up the dictatorships in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, contributes to the near genocidal war in Yemen, the new AUKUS alliance with the U.S. and Australia, and Julian Assange’s continued imprisonment.
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In this discussion, Curtis discusses how the U.K. shares responsibility for the destruction of Libya, how it funded Islamic extremist forces in Syria, how it props up the dictatorships in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, contributes to the near genocidal war in Yemen, the new AUKUS alliance with the U.S. and Australia, and Julian Assange’s continued imprisonment.
Support MintPress work by becoming a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/MintPressNews
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