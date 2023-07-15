GOP SUMMIT | TUCKER CARLSON with VIVEK RAMASWAMY: On 'white privilege '

GOP SUMMIT with TUCKER CARLSON VIVEK RAMASWAMY: "My parents came to this country with almost no money.
I've gone on to found multi-billion dollar companies. And then people tell me, 'Oh, that's because you had 'white privilege.' I tell people, you know, I did have privilege. I didn't grow up in money, but I had two parents in the house, a mother and a father, with a focus on education and a faith in God."
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1679968194293907457
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.