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WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS SERIOUS FLAWS IN PFIZER TRIALS? PEOPLE IM DONE WITH WHISTLEBLOWERS
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40 views • November 03, 2021
Whistleblower claims serious flaws in Pfizer trials, WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE REAL WHISTLEBLOWERS, WE ARE DOING OUR OWN RESEARCH ENOUGH TO BELIEVE ON OUR OWN JUDGEMENT THAT THESE VACCINES ARE A POISON BIO-WEAPON, THIS IS WHY IM GETTING SICK AND TIRED OF THESE WHISTLEBLOWERS, IT'S ALL A SMOKE SCREEN ON PFIZER AND THE CDC AND FDA'S BEHALF.
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