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** STAND TOGETHER AS ONE NATION UNDER GOD** - Captain Clay Higgins
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132 views • April 07, 2021
** STAND TOGETHER AS ONE NATION UNDER GOD** - Captain Clay Higgins
- Also See -Video: https://www.brighteon.com/67ca85ae-b88e-4034-a629-66dcc939e5aa
-- Trump and the patriots plan is working perfectly. Everything the [DS] is trying to do is boomeranging on them. The people are now in the process of taking back control. Trump signals the people to start flexing their muscle and show the [DS] who is really in control. Meanwhile, voter id is being implemented in many states, the [DS] is panicking. The country is ready to stand up and take back control, it has begun.
- Also See -Video: https://www.brighteon.com/67ca85ae-b88e-4034-a629-66dcc939e5aa
-- Trump and the patriots plan is working perfectly. Everything the [DS] is trying to do is boomeranging on them. The people are now in the process of taking back control. Trump signals the people to start flexing their muscle and show the [DS] who is really in control. Meanwhile, voter id is being implemented in many states, the [DS] is panicking. The country is ready to stand up and take back control, it has begun.
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